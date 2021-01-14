Nine Dollarama stores closed in N.B. due to COVID-19

New Brunswick Public Health has ordered the 48-hour closure of nine Dollarama stores between Edmundston and Oromocto due to a possible workplace exposure to COVID-19.

In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, officials said they don't believe there is a risk to the public, and the measures are being taken out of "an abundance of caution".

The affected stores in Woodstock, Edmundston, Saint-Basile and Fredeicton, have been ordered to complete a deep cleaning before they will be allowed to re-open.

Public Health did not say where the potential COVID-19 exposure originated.

The affected stores are:

- Woodstock Dollarama (337 Connell Street)

- Edmundston Dollarama (15 Mowin)

- Sainte-Basile Dollarama (11 Boul Centre, Madawaska Centre)

- Two Nations (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)

- Main Street (102 Main Street, Fredericton)

- Smythe Street (528 Smythe Street, Fredericton)

- Corbett Centre (5 Trinity Drive, Fredericton)

- Regent Mall (1381 Regent Street, Fredericton)

- Oromocto (1198 Onondaga Street)

The public is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they appear.