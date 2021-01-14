Nine Dollarama stores closed in N.B. due to COVID-19
New Brunswick Public Health has ordered the 48-hour closure of nine Dollarama stores between Edmundston and Oromocto due to a possible workplace exposure to COVID-19.
In a series of tweets Wednesday evening, officials said they don't believe there is a risk to the public, and the measures are being taken out of "an abundance of caution".
The affected stores in Woodstock, Edmundston, Saint-Basile and Fredeicton, have been ordered to complete a deep cleaning before they will be allowed to re-open.
Public Health did not say where the potential COVID-19 exposure originated.
The affected stores are:
- Woodstock Dollarama (337 Connell Street)
- Edmundston Dollarama (15 Mowin)
- Sainte-Basile Dollarama (11 Boul Centre, Madawaska Centre)
- Two Nations (125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton)
- Main Street (102 Main Street, Fredericton)
- Smythe Street (528 Smythe Street, Fredericton)
- Corbett Centre (5 Trinity Drive, Fredericton)
- Regent Mall (1381 Regent Street, Fredericton)
- Oromocto (1198 Onondaga Street)
The public is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they appear.