Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Friday

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say the cases include a travel-related case and a close contact of a previous case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), and a travel-related case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region).

The remaining six cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and include four close contacts of previous cases and two cases that are being investigated.

With six recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 141, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 15

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 11

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 8

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 106

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are 20 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 12 people in ICU.

Government says two previously reported cases of COVID-19 in Zone 4 have been identified as false positives and have been removed from the confirmed case list.

Public Health says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Garderie Mélubulles in Edmundston and the families have been notified.

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region is in lockdown, the communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are now in the Orange Level and the rest of Zone 4, and the rest of the province, is in the Yellow Level.