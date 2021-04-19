Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick Monday
Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Monday.
Officials say there is a travel-related case in each of Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton Region), along with six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and one in Zone 6 (Bathurst).
The cases in Zone 4 include two that are being investigated and four that are close contacts of previous cases, while the case in Zone 6 is travel-related.
With four recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 158, which break down as follows:
- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17
- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 11
- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 9
- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 119
- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0
- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2
- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0
There are 21 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including eight people in ICU.
A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region is in lockdown, while the communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the Orange Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 Recovery Plan.
The rest of Zone 4, and the rest of the province, is in the Yellow Level.