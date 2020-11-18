Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. Wednesday, 40 active cases remain

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Public Health says five of the cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and consist of three people in their 20s and one each in their 30s and 40.

Two new cases are in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, and include an individual in their 20s and another in their 30s.

In Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, an individual in their 30s has tested positive, as has an individual in their 50s in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

Officials say all nine cases are under investigation and the individuals are self-isolating.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

To date, there have been 111,716 tests conducted, 388 of which have come back as positive.

Government says six deaths have been attributed to the virus, while 342 people have recovered after testing positive.