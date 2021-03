Nissan recalling over 854K cars in Canada, US due to brake light malfunction

Nissan is recalling more than 854-thousand cars in the U-S and Canada because the brake lights might not come on when the driver presses the pedal.



The recall covers certain Sentra compacts from the 2016 through 2019 model years, including about 47-thousand in Canada.



Nissan says silicon contamination from grease used in nearby components can make the stop lamp switch near the brake pedal malfunction.



If that happens, the stop lamps may not light up and the engine may not start.



Owners may see a malfunction indicator light on the dashboard if the condition happens.



Nissan says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.