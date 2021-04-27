No election yet as Liberal minority government survives third budget confidence vote

With the help of the NDP, Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government has survived the last of three confidence votes on its massive budget.



The House of Commons approved Monday the government's general budgetary policy by a vote of 178-157.



Liberals were joined by New Democrat MPs in voting for the budget, in accordance with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's vow not to trigger an election in the midst of a deadly third wave of COVID-19.



Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and Green MPs voted against the budget.



Votes on the budget are considered confidence matters; had all opposition parties voted against it, the government would have fallen, plunging the country into an election.



The government survived two other confidence votes on the budget last week, on Conservative and Bloc Quebecois amendments to the budget motion.

