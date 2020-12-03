No extension to Christmas break in N.B. schools: Cardy

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy says the Christmas break for New Brunswick schools will not be extended.

In a phone call with our newsroom Thursday afternoon, Minister Cardy said the department had weighed the pros and cons of the extension but ultimately followed the advice from Public Health that it was not necessary.

Pros of the extension would have been allowing teachers more breathing room to plan, as the extra time off would have only applied to students, and lowering the chance of potential transmission between students in a school setting.

On the other hand, an extension would have potentially placed an extra burden on parents who would have needed to find childcare for an extended period at short notice.

The last day of classes for students will be Friday December 18, with classes resuming on Monday January 4th.