No fix for Route 2 flooding yet: Minister

A stretch of Route 2 between Fredericton and Moncton has flooded for the past two years, and the province says no firm has been hired to fix the issue.

The Daily Gleaner reports Transportation Minister Bill Oliver as saying the hiring process was underway, and that he hopes to receive and engineering report by the end of March.

The paper reports MRDC Operations Corp. is the private contractor responsible for maintaining, operating and rehabilitating the stretch of road.

Oliver says the contractor and the province had been in discussions about solving the flooding problem but no agreement could be reached, and the province suggests no solution will be in place in the spring.

The roadway was cut off for a week in spring 2019, and for even longer the previous year.

On Monday, River Watch officials reported a larger than normal snow pack and elevated water content in the snow in the northern section of the Saint John River system.

On the other hand, officials also warned warm temperatures and rain, the most important flooding factors, are too difficult to predict this early in the season.

