'No increase to Crown wood supply for next five years': province

The New Brunswick Government has announced there will be no increase to the Crown wood supply for the next 5 years.

CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown reports on Twitter the province is also trying to increase supply from private woodlot owners, so it is also setting a timber goal and launching a long-term silviculture strategy.

Silviculture is the growing and cultivation of trees.

Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development Mike Holland says the growth on Crown land is healthy, but adds not increasing the wood supply will allow maturation of the forest, as well as the time the province needs to work with First Nations.

A release says government will consult with First Nations and the forest industry to develop a Crown forest management plan.

Brown reports the Minister as saying he's met with "well over 100 stakeholders" to find out what's working and what's not.

Holland adds the province is developing an online hub for private woodlot owners.

