No new cases of COVID-19 identified in New Brunswick over past 15 days

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the 15th consecutive day.

Government reported on Wednesday that there is just one active case in the province and that the affected person is no longer in hospital.

To date, the province has 165 confirmed cases, 45,180 total tests, and two deaths.

The last positive COVID-19 case was reported in New Brunswick on June 23.

New Brunswick reported more than ten thousand vehicles entering the province on Tuesday, with around 6,600 at the Aulac border crossing to Nova Scotia and an additional 960 via the Confederation Bridge.

The province says 73 vehicles were refused entry on Tuesday.

