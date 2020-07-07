No new cases of COVID-19 identified in New Brunswick over past two-weeks

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the 14th consecutive day.

Government reported on Tuesday that there is just one active case and that the affected person is no longer in hospital.

To date, the province has 165 confirmed cases, 44,818 total tests, and two deaths.

New Brunswick reported around 8,500 vehicles entering the province on Monday, with more than half at the Aulac border crossing to Nova Scotia and an additional 1,300 via the Confederation Bridge.

The province says 84 vehicles were refused entry on Monday.