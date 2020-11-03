No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 29 active cases remain Tuesday

Public Health says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The number of active cases stands at 29, with five people in hospital including one patient being treated in ICU.

Overall, New Brunswick has completed 103,599 COVID-19 tests, of which 344 have been positive, six deaths have been attributed to the virus and 309 people have recovered.

Public Health says Zone 5, the Campbellton Region, remains in the Orange level of recovery, with residents required to limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family.

It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.