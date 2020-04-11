No new cases of COVID-19 reported, 70 recovered in New Brunswick

Public Health has updated the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

A release issued Saturday afternoon stated no new cases have been identified, allowing the provincial total to remain at 112.

Public Health says 70 people have recovered from the virus.

In the release, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, says, "we do not want to become complacent and then find ourselves losing ground to this highly contagious disease."

She added while the results are encouraging, it is too soon to tell if the spread of the pandemic is slowing in New Brunswick, and we must continue our practices of physical distancing and self-isolation.

Premier Blaine Higgs thanked all essential workers for continuing to deliver critical services.

He said instead of taking time off with their families this holiday, they are doing the most important work they will ever do, and for that their fellow New Brunswickers are grateful.

Public Health says of the previously reported cases, 64 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, and six are due to community transmission.

The origin of the remaining six cases is being investigated.

There are five people still in hospital, with three patients remaining in intensive care as of Friday.