No new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in New Brunswick

Public Health officials report the number of cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick remains at 118.

Friday marks the sixth consecutive day where no new cases have been reported.

At a press conference in Fredericton on Friday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says people must continue to respect physical distancing where possible when they go out.

She added where it is not possible for physical distancing to occur, members of the public are strongly urged to wear a community mask to cover their mouth and nose.

Four people remain in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 1 remaining in ICU.

No one has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 since April 12.

Overall, New Brunswick has 12,300 negative test results.

107 people have recovered to date, meaning there are just 11 active cases.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available here.