No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. for the first time since December 20

Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases and nine recoveries in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

February 23rd marks the first time in 2021, and the first time in more than two months, that no new infections were reported in the province.

In a release Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell urged New Brunswickers to get tested if they have any symptoms of the virus and to not take chances with their own health or that of family and friends.

75 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 6

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 1

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 0

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 66

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are two people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including one in ICU.

Overall, 1,424 infections have been reported in the province, with 26 deaths and 1,322 people who have recovered after testing positive.

All seven health zones in New Brunswick remain at the Orange Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.