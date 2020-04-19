No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. on Sunday

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

In a release issued Sunday afternoon, the government says the total number of cases in the province remains at 118.

Overall, New Brunswick has 10,624 negative test results.

Of the 118 confirmed cases, 66 are travel-related and 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases.

10 cases are as a result of community transmission.

Five people remain in hospital, with 3 in intensive care.

The provincial government says 92 people have recovered.

There are 26 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available here.

