No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. Sunday

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 157, with two deaths.

26 cases are considered active, with four patients in hospital.

One of those patients is being treated in ICU.

To date 129 people have recovered, including nine linked to the outbreak in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

Overall, New Brunswick has 36, 915 negative test results.

Zone 5 remains in the Orange phase of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the rest of the province is in the Yellow phase.