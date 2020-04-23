No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Thursday

Public Health officials have reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 118.

Thursday marks the seventh day out of the past eight, and the fifth day in a row, with no new cases reported.

At a press conference in Fredericton Thursday afternoon, Dr. Russell stressed physical distancing measures should remain in place, despite the "heartening" numbers.

She acknowledged there will be a measured way of opening up the province, though she says people should still stay at home as much as possible.

At the same press conference, Premier Blaine Higgs announced he will provide details in the coming days on how the province will begin loosening measures and restrictions.

He added effective Friday, the province is overriding the 30-day prescription limit imposed on drugs by the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists.

Higgs says a New Brunswick working group will be established to monitor drug supplies to ensure there are no shortages.

Overall, New Brunswick has 11,896 negative test results.

Five people remain in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 1 remaining in ICU.

No one has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 since April 12.

104 people have recovered to date, meaning there are just 14 active cases.

Public Health says of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 56% have been female.

Most of the cases have affected people between 50 and 69-years-old, while five children under the age of five have tested positive.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available here.