No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Public Health officials have reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the fourth day in a row.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 118.

She added that Wednesday marks the sixth day out of the past seven days with no new cases reported, and no one has been admitted to a New Brunsewick hospital for COVID-19 since April 12.

Dr. Russell says the success we have seen so far has allowed the province to prepare for the next wave when it comes and stressed that the public health measures in place will only become more important in the coming days and weeks.

Overall, New Brunswick has 11,423 negative test results.

Five people remain in hospital, with 1 remaining in ICU.

104 people have recovered, up two from Tuesday, meaning there are just 14 active cases.

Of the 118 confirmed cases, 66 are travel-related and 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases.

10 cases are as a result of community transmission.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available here.

Meanwhile, the province says it's providing 480 iPads to nursing homes to help residents stay in contact with loved ones.