No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Thursday

Public Health is reporting the total number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick remains at 120.

A release states the number of active cases remains at 2 and 118 people have recovered.

No one is currently in hospital with the virus and New Brunswick has 16,505 negative test results overall.

The province says to further slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to follow these personal actions:

- Stay within your two-household bubble;

- Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go our;

- Wear a face mask that covers your mouth and nose when maintaining physical distancing is difficult;

- Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently;

- Avoid touching your face;

- Cough/Sneeze into your sleeve;

- Regularly clean commonly-touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops;

Public Health says anyone showing two of the following symptoms should contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

- Fever above 38 degrees Celsius;

- A new cough or worsening chronic cough;

- Sore throat;

- Runny nose;

- Headache;

- A new onset of fatigue and/or muscle pain;

- Diarrhea;

- Loss of sense of taste/smell

- In children, purple markings on fingers/toes (if this occurs, the child will be tested even if no other symptoms are present;