No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Thursday

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Thursday.

Overall, New Brunswick has conducted 88,712 COVID-19 tests, with 292 positive cases.

Two people have died as a result of the virus, and there are currently five people in the province who are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with one in ICU.

There are currently 89 active cases of COVID-19, with 42 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, two in each of Zone 2 and 3, the Saint John and Fredericton Region, and 43 in Zone 5, the Campbellton-Restigouche Region.

201 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Public Health also provided an update on two schools in the Campbellton area that have been linked to positive cases of COVID-19.

Students from Grade 6 to 8 at Dalhousie Regional School will engage in virtual learning until Thursday October 22 while students in Grade 9-12 have resumed in-class learning.

Acaddemie Notre-Dame students will learn from home until the end of the week and will resume in-class learning on a staggered schedule on Monday.

Staff from both schools will contact families affected by changes with more information.