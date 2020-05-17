No new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday.

Public Health says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday, meaning the provincial total remains at 120.

To date, all 120 people who have tested positive for the virus have successfully recovered.

A release states as of Sunday 20,317 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, of which 20,197 have been negative.

The last positive case of COVID-19 was identified in the province on May 6.

The province is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Public Health says it is important to follow these personal actions to further slow the spread of the virus:

Stay within your two-household bubble

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose must be worn in public.

Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction: