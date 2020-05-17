No new cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday.
Public Health says there are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday, meaning the provincial total remains at 120.
To date, all 120 people who have tested positive for the virus have successfully recovered.
A release states as of Sunday 20,317 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, of which 20,197 have been negative.
The last positive case of COVID-19 was identified in the province on May 6.
The province is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.
Public Health says it is important to follow these personal actions to further slow the spread of the virus:
- Stay within your two-household bubble
- Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.
- When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose must be worn in public.
- Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.
- Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.
If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:
- fever above 38°C;
- a new cough or worsening chronic cough;
- sore throat;
- runny nose;
- headache;
- a new onset of fatigue;
- a new onset of muscle pain;
- diarrhea;
- loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and
- in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.