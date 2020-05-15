No new cases of COVID-19 reported, one active case in New Brunswick on Friday

There is only one active case of COVID-19 remaining in New Brunswick on Friday, after Public Health says another person has recovered.

No new cases of the virus are being reported, meaning the provincial total remains at 120.

There is no one in hospital in New Brunswick with COVID-19, and to date 119 people have recovered.

The province says the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton processed 406 cases over the past 24 hours.

Overall, New Brunswick has 19,593 negative test results.