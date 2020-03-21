No new cases, online COVID-19 assessment available in N.B.

The Government of New Brunswick did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The total number of cases in the province remains at 11: seven confirmed and four presumptive.

At a press conference on Friday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, unveiled a new online tool to assess symptoms.

Using the tool will help New Brunswickers determine when they should call 811, which in turn will help reduce the volume of calls and allow 811 health-care professionals support more people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Russell also stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing, saying it can and will save lives.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced Public Health is developing a questionnaire that employers can use to screen workers, customers and other members of the public before admitting them to their business.

Higgs also stressed the importance for employers to reduce the level of exposure, including practicing good workplace hygiene and allowing employees to work remotely is possible.

The Premier also announced some relief for businesses struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a deferral of WorkSafeNB premiums for the next three months.

Business property taxes are still due on May 31, however the province says late penalties will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to see if any penalties can be waived due to undue financial challenges.