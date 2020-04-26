No new cases Sunday, 94% COVID-19 recovery rate in New Brunswick

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Sunday.

In a release issued Sunday afternoon, government reported the total number of cases of the virus remains at 118.

Public Health reports 94% of people who have contracted COVID-19 in New Brunswick have so far recovered.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in the release, "This is still the time to be patient and vigilant. We want to give citizens and businesses every opportunity to recover from the crisis. We must follow a strategic methodical approach to get there."

There are 7 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with four people remaining in hospital, though there is currently no one in ICU.

Dr. Russell added New Brunswick is in a fortunate position.

The first phase of the provincial government's COVID-19 recovery plan began on Friday.