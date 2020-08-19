No new COVID-19 cases, 12 active cases remain in N.B. Wednesday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Government is reporting one more person is considered to have recovered from the virus, which lowers New Brunswick's active case total to 12.

To date, the province has had 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 172 recoveries.

11 of the active cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with one remaining in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

Overall, 57,511 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.