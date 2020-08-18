No new COVID-19 cases, 13 active cases remain in N.B. Tuesday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Government is reporting two more people are considered to have recovered from the virus, which lowers New Brunswick's active case total to 13.

To date, the province has had 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 171 recoveries.

12 of the active cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with one remaining in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

Overall, 57,246 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.