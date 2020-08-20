No new COVID-19 cases, 6 active cases remain in N.B. Thursday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Government says six more people are considered to have recovered from the virus, which lowers New Brunswick's active case total to 6.

Five of the active cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with one remaining in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

To date, the province has had 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 178 recoveries.

Overall, 57,878 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.