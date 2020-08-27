No new COVID-19 cases, 7 active cases remain in N.B. Thursday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Government says New Brunswick's active case total stands at seven as one new recovery was reported today.

Four of the active cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with two remaining in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region and one in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region.

To date, the province has had 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 181 recoveries.

Overall, 60,305 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.

