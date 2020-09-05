No new COVID-19 cases, four active cases remain in N.B. Saturday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Saturday

Government says the province's active case total remains at four.

Two cases remain in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and one remaining in each of Zone 2, the Saint John Region and Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

To date, the province has had 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 186 recoveries.

Overall, 63,552 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.