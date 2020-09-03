No new COVID-19 cases, four active cases remain in N.B. Thursday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Government says New Brunswick's active case total stands at four, with two cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and one each in Zone 2, the Saint John Region and Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

To date, the province has had 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 186 recoveries.

Overall, 62,088 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.