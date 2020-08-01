No new COVID-19 cases in N.B. Friday, two active cases remain

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Two active cases remain out of 170 confirmed cases overall.

52,469 tests have been conducted in the province and two deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The last positive case of COVID-19 was reported 11 days ago.

Government reported 8,673 vehicles entered New Brunswick on Friday.

Of these, approximately 5,800 entered via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, 976 crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island and 717 entered via Campbellton.

A total of 101 vehicles were refused entry to the province on July 30.