No new COVID-19 cases in N.B. Saturday, two active cases remain

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Two active cases remain out of 170 confirmed cases overall.

52,766 tests have been conducted in the province and two deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The last positive case of COVID-19 was reported 12 days ago.

Government reported 11,835 vehicles entered New Brunswick on Friday.

Of these, approximately 7,300 entered via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, around 1,400 crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island and approximately 1,100 entered via Campbellton.

A total of 134 vehicles were refused entry to the province on July 31.