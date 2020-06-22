No new COVID-19 cases in N.B. Sunday

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Government says the number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 164, with 135 recoveries and 2 deaths.

14 of those recoveries are linked to the outbreak in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

The number of active cases stands at 27.

Two patients are hospitalized with one in ICU.

Overall, New Brunswick has 40,326 negative test results.

Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan, while the rest of the province is in the Yellow level.