No new COVID-19 cases in N.B. Thursday

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday.

To date there have been 170 confirmed cases of the virus, and only three of them remain active.

50,112 tests have been conducted overall.

165 people have recovered from the virus, while there have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The province says 8,502 vehicles entered the province on Wednesday.

Of those, 4,700 came via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, 1,400 via Campbellton and 1,100 crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island.

Government says 120 people were refused entry on Wednesday.