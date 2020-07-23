No new COVID-19 cases in N.B. Wednesday, outbreak in Zone 5 declared over

Public Health did not report any new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Three active cases remain in the province, which has had 170 confirmed cases and two deaths.

To date, 49,718 tests have been conducted and 165 people have recovered.

Government says the COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Atholville is officially over as of Wednesday.

On May 31, an outbreak at the Manoir de la Vallée had four positive cases linked to a previous travel-related case in the region.

Overall, the outbreak consisted of 23 cases, including 16 residents and seven staff.

Public Health says it has been 28 days, or two COVID-19 incubation periods since the last case at the facility was confirmed.

All staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak.