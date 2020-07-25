No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick Friday

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

To date there have been 170 confirmed cases of the virus, and 165 people have recovered.

50,480 tests have been conducted overall and there have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Three active cases remain in New Brunswick.

The province says 8,831 vehicles entered the province on Thursday.

Of those, approximately 5,400 came via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia.

Around 1,200 crossed the Confederation Bridge from P.E.I. and 863 entered New Brunswick via Campbellton.

Government says 105 vehicles were refused entry on Thursday.