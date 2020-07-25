No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick Saturday

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

To date there have been 170 confirmed cases of the virus, and 165 people have recovered.

50,821 tests have been conducted overall and there have been two deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Three active cases remain in New Brunswick, with the last positive case reported on Monday July 20.

The province says 8,025 vehicles entered the province on Thursday.

Of those, approximately 5,700 came via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia.

Around 2,700 entered New Brunswick via Campbellton, with 444 crossing the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island.

Government says 167 vehicles were refused entry on Friday.