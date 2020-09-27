No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick Saturday, 7 active cases remain

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Public Health says there are seven active cases remaining in the province.

One of these is a resident of Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, who developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 while in Ontario.

Government says this individual is self-isolating in that province and will remain there until they have recovered.

The remaining cases are distributed as follows:

- Four (4) cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region

- One (1) case in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region

- One (1) case in Zone 7, the Miramichi Region

To date, New Brunswick has completed 73,734 COVID-19 tests, with 200 positive cases and two deaths attributed to the virus.

There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in this province, and 191 people have made recoveries after testing positive.