No new COVID-19 cases, one active case remains in N.B. Saturday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Saturday.

New Brunswick's active case total stands at two, although one of the cases is a New Brunswick resident who tested positive in Quebec and will remain there until they have recovered.

Government says that case counts as a case in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region, while the one active case in the province is in Zone 1, the Moncton Region.

To date, the province has 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 189 recoveries.

Overall, 65,948 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital