No new COVID-19 cases reported in N.B. on Sunday, seven active cases remain

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick over the weekend.

Seven cases remain active in the province.

To date, New Brunswick has conducted 74,531 tests, with 200 positive cases, and two deaths.

On Friday, government revised the state of emergency mandatory order to limit day trips from Avignon Regional County Municipality to only residents of the Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix near Campbellton.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador has two active cases, while Nova Scotia and P.E.I. each have one.