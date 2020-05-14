No new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Thursday

No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in New Brunswick on Thursday.

The provincial total remains at 120 cases, two of which are currently active.

No one is currently being treated in hospital for the virus in the province and there has not been a positive case of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick since May 6.

The Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton processed 449 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours.

Since the province entered the "orange" phase of its economic recovery last Friday, no new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Overall, New Brunswick has 19,187 negative test results.