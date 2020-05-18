iHeartRadio
No new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in New Brunswick

COVID-19

Public Health says no new cases of COVID-19 were identified in New Brunswick on Sunday.

The overall number of confirmed cases remains at 120.

To date, all individuals who tested positive for coronavirus in the province have recovered.

A release states as of Monday 20,573 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, of which 20,453 have been negative.

The last positive case of COVID-19 was identified in the province on May 6.

The province is currently in Phase 2 (Orange) of the COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

Public Health says it is important to follow these personal actions to further slow the spread of the virus:

  • Stay within your two-household bubble
  • Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.
  • When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose must be worn in public.
  • Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.
  • Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

If you or a member of your family are showing two of the following symptoms, contact Tele-Care 811 or your primary health-care provider for further direction:

  • fever above 38°C;
  • a new cough or worsening chronic cough;
  • sore throat;
  • runny nose;
  • headache;
  • a new onset of fatigue;
  • a new onset of muscle pain;
  • diarrhea;
  • loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and
  • in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

