No new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, seven active cases remain in N.B.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick on Monday.
Public Health says there are seven active cases remaining in the province.
One of these is a resident of Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, who developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 while in Ontario.
Government says this individual is self-isolating in that province and will remain there until they have recovered.
The remaining cases are distributed as follows:
- Four (4) cases in Zone 1, the Moncton Region
- One (1) case in Zone 6, the Bathurst Region
- One (1) case in Zone 7, the Miramichi Region
To date, New Brunswick has completed 75,355 COVID-19 tests, with 200 positive cases and two deaths attributed to the virus.
There is currently no one being treated for COVID-19 in this province, and 191 people have made recoveries after testing positive.