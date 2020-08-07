No new COVID-19 cases reported, six active cases remain in N.B.

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

54,281 tests have been conducted in the province and two deaths have been attributed to the virus overall.

168 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 and six active cases remain.

Government reported 11,594 vehicles entered New Brunswick on Thursday.

Of these, approximately 5,400 entered via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, around 2,900 entered via Campbellton, and approximately 1,500 crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island.

A total of 117 vehicles were refused entry to the province on August 6.