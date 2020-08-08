No new COVID-19 cases reported, six active cases remain in N.B. on Saturday

Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

54,631 tests have been conducted in the province and two deaths have been attributed to the virus overall.

168 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 and six active cases remain.

Government reported 16,333 vehicles entered New Brunswick on Thursday.

Of these, approximately 8,900 entered via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, around 3,200 entered via Campbellton, and approximately 2,000 crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island.

A total of 56 vehicles were refused entry to the province on August 7.