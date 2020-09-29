No new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, six active cases remain in N.B.

There are six active cases of COVID-19 remaining in New Brunswick after public health reported no new cases on Tuesday.

According to the New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard, there are three cases remaining in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and one in each of Zone 3, Zone 6 and Zone 7, the Fredericton, Bathurst and Miramichi Regions.

The case in Zone 3 is a New Brunswicker who has a permanent address there but tested positive and is self-isolating in Ontario.

To date, the province has conducted 76,108 COVID-19 tests, with 200 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

There is currently no one hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Brunswick, and 192 people have recovered after testing positive.