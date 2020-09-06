No new COVID-19 cases, three active cases remain in N.B. Sunday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Government says the province's active case total stands at three.

Two cases remain in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and one remains in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

To date, the province has had 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 187 recoveries.

Overall, 63,907 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital.