No new COVID-19 cases, three active cases remain in N.B. Wednesday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

New Brunswick's active case total stands at three, although one of the cases is a New Brunswick resident who tested positive in Quebec and will remain there until they have recovered.

Government says that case counts as a case in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region, while the two active cases in the province are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region.

To date, the province has 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 189 recoveries.

Overall, 67,540 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital