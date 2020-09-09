No new COVID-19 cases, two active cases remain in N.B. Wednesday

Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Government says the province's active case total stands at two, with one case remaining in each of Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

To date, the province has had 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths and 188 recoveries.

Overall, 64,761 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and there is no one currently receiving treatment in hospital